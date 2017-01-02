Money laundering case: Court sends Kotak manager, 2 others to judicial custody

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent lawyer Rohit Tandon, businessman Paras Mal Lodha and Kotak Mahindra bank manager Ashish Kumar to 14 days judicial custody.

They have been arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act).

Tandon is accused of converting more than Rs 30 crore in old notes in connivance with Kotak Mahindra Bank Manager Ashish Kumar, said counsel for ED.

The agency did not demand further custody of the accused.

All the accused were produced before the court as the custody of ED expired on Monday.

Tandon was arrested on December 29 and Lodha on December 22 following raids after demonetisation.

Both Tandon and Lodha moved application seeking bail which will be heard on January 4 and 6, respectively.

Additional Sessions Judge RK Tripathi also allowed the pleas of Tandon and Lodha seeking provision of proper medication.

Lodha’s lawyer said, “His client suffered from mouth cancer and brain tumour.”

Senior advocate Mohit Mathur, appearing for Tandon, said that his client was suffering from a thyroid problem and hypertension