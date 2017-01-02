More ‘fascist’ attacks expected after TMC’s opposition to note ban: Mukul Roy

With the CBI arresting Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal in connection with the chit fund scam, TMC vice-president Mukul Roy said on Monday the party would have to face more of such “fascist” attacks in the coming days due to its criticism of demonetisation.

Roy, who in January 2015, was summoned by the CBI in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam, said, “The fascist attacks will intensify in the days to come as we have opposed the Centre’s anti-people decisions.”

He, however, declined to reply to queries on whether central agencies were being “used” by the Centre to pursue vendetta politics against the TMC.

“I do not want to give a reply. Whatever has to be said on this has already been said by our party chairperson,” he said.

The CBI had issued summons to TMC MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Tapas Pal on December 27 in connection with the alleged Rose Valley chit fund scam.

Asked what he thought of the announcements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a televised address on December 31, Roy said, “What we saw was a budget speech. If you want to make such announcements, you need to make them on the floor of Parliament. Then only we can say if we are in favour of such decisions or not.”