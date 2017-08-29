More attacks by Jaish-e-Mohammad group on security forces likely: J-K DGP

Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad is planning more attacks on security forces in Kashmir, police said on Tuesday and asked security forces to remain vigilant, days after a fidayeen attack in Pulwama killed eight security personnel.

Director general of police SP Vaid said movement of militants has been noticed in many places. “We have inputs that they are planning strikes on security forces,” he told HT.

Vaid noted that with most local militant commanders killed, foreign ultras were being pushed through the border to “attack security installations”, but said there was “no high alert” in the Valley.

The Jammu and Kashmir police, Army and CRPF is likely to work out a joint strategy to tackle the situation.

The inputs come in the wake of a fidayeen attack by Jaish on Pulwama district police lines on Saturday which left four CRPF jawans and four policemen, and three foreign militants dead.

A graffiti claiming that the attack was carried out by Jaish’s Afzal Guru squad was found near the encounter site. The militants had called the attack “revenge for Afzal Guru”.

An ASI of Kashmir police was also killed in another attack in Anantnag town on Monday.

More than 110 militants have been killed between January and July this year. Abu Dujana and Bashir Lashkari of LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen commander Yasin Itoo were among top militant commanders killed in different encounters with security forces in the last two months.