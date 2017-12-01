More than 50% rape victims in Himachal Pradesh are minors

In Himachal, teenagers have been bearing the brunt of rape as more than 50% victims are below the age of 18.

The data compiled by National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) revealed that of the total 258 rape victims, 148 are teenagers. Also, 99% of the victims are known to the accused.

The NCRB data found that six victims were below six years of age, 13 were under 12, 67 below 16, and 69 below 18 years of age.

Besides Himachal, Punjab is the only state in north region where almost 50% of the rape victims are minors. Other states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Haryana, have lesser number of victims in this age bracket.

In 2015 too, 150 of the 284 rape victims in Himachal were below the age of 18, including five below the age of six.