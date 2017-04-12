More than half of Delhi’s MLAs facing criminal cases: MoS Home in Rajya Sabha

More than half of Delhi’s MLAs are facing criminal cases registered by Delhi police.

“The number of MLAs of the Delhi legislative assembly against whom criminal cases have been registered by the Delhi police is 35,” minister of state for home Hansraj Ahir said in a written reply to a question by Akali Dal leader Naresh Gujral in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The CBI is also probing around half a dozen matters of alleged wrong-doing by the AAP government in Delhi.

The assembly has a strength of 70 but due to the resignation of AAP MLA Jarnail Singh, it has been reduced to 69. Of the 69 MLAs, 66 belong to the AAP.

"Both the police and the CBI are at their (BJP government’s) disposal. Such stories often come up just ahead of elections. While the arrest and allegations against the AAP MLAs often made headlines, their acquittals don't. The minister must not be aware of that. We have seen how in most cases the courts have reprimanded the police,” said Dilip Pandey, convener of AAP in Delhi.

Gujral asked about the legal position of those Delhi MLAs holding office of profit. The minister replied that the Election Commission had received four references with regard to the Delhi MLAs holding offices of profit and the commission had tendered its opinion on two references.