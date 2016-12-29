Mosque demolition case: Court acquits Owaisi brothers, three legislators

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and four legislators of his party, who included his brother, were acquitted by a court in Telangana on Thursday in a case related to demolition of a mosque 11 years ago.

A court in Sangareddy town acquitted the Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi, his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi, and four state legislators Ahmed Pasha Khadri, Mumtaz Ahmed Khan and Muazzam Khan. The five were booked by the police on March 16, 2005 for obstructing officials from demolishing a mosque to facilitate road extension at Muttangi village.

Asaduddin surrendered before the court on January 21, 2013, and was sent to jail after the court dismissed his petition for cancellation of the non-bailable warrant pending against him.

The AIMIM chief was later granted bail in the case.

Reacting to Thursday’s court order, Asaduddin asked if the Congress party, which was in power during undivided Andhra Pradesh, will apologise for booking the false case.

He tweeted that the mosque was demolished without following due process of law.