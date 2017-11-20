Madhya Pradesh bans Deepika-starrer Padmavati amid protests

Madhya Pradesh banned controversial Bollywood film Padmavati on Monday, a day after waves of protests across the country and threats to the film’s director and lead actors forced the producers to put off the film’s release.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told reporters that the film which has “distorted facts” about Rajput queen Padmavati and shows or says anything to disrespect her, will not be released in Madhya Pradesh.

“The insult will not be tolerated,” Chouhan said, eliciting a rousing applause from the audience.

He said even if the movie is passed by the Censor Board for release in the country, it won’t make it to the screens in the state.

His comment followed a meeting he had with representatives of the Rajput community here on Monday morning.

#WATCH:Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says the film which has distorted facts against #Padmavati, will not be released in the state pic.twitter.com/NOBXj6WF3P — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2017

According to sources, Madhya Pradesh BJP president Nandkumar Singh Chauhan led a group of Rajput community representatives, to discuss the “Padmavati” issue with Chouhan.

The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, has been mired in allegations that the “distorts” the history of Rajput queen Padmini – a charge the filmmakers have denied.

Other state governments, such as Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan , have also asked for edits in the film to remove “objectionable” parts that hurt the sentiments of the Rajput community.

(With IANS inputs)