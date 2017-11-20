MP bends to Rajput protesters, bans release of Bhansali’s movie Padmavati, Mamata calls it ‘super emergency’

Madhya Pradesh banned controversial Bollywood film Padmavati on Monday as at least two other states backed the waves of protests against the Rs 150-crore film that is mired in controversy over the depiction of a legendary Hindu queen.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told delegations of the Rajput community, which is protesting the depiction of Rani Padmini, or Padmavati, in the film, that his government won’t tolerate any “distortion of history”.

“The entire country is speaking in one voice that historical facts were distorted,” the chief minister said. He added that even if the movie was passed by the censor board, it wouldn’t make it to screens in his state.

Hours later, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh came out in support of the protesters, who say any possible depiction of romance between Padmini and 14th century Muslim ruler Alauddin Khilji is wrong and an insult to the community. “Nobody will accept the distortion of history and those who are protesting are rightly doing so,” ANI quoted the Congress leader as saying.

Singh is the first Congress leader to speak out against the film, based on a 16th century poem, ‘Padmavat’, an account of a Rajput queen who chose to kill herself rather than be captured by the Muslim sultan of Delhi, Allauddin Khilji. Historians, however, are divided over whether the queen ever existed.

The film has been in trouble since shooting began earlier this year, following violent protests by a Rajasthan-based Rajput caste group, the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, which has also issued death threats against the lead actors and director. But political temperatures rose last week after two big BJP-ruled states – Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh – asked for removal of the “objectionable” parts of the film to avoid offending the sentiments of any community. The film’s makers have repeatedly denied all allegations.

The film’s producers put off the scheduled December 1 release date of the film after several offers of bounty for beheading director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Deepika Padukone, who plays the legendary figure who committed “jauhar,” a medieval Rajput practice in which women of royal households walked into funeral fires to embrace death over the dishonor of being captured.

The protests and threats have been widely condemned by the film fraternity and civil society as muzzling freedom of speech and artistic expression. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday called the row a calculated “plan of a political party to destroy the freedom to express”. “We condemn this super emergency,” she tweeted. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah asked his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar to take “stringent action” against those threatening Padukone, the daughter of badminton icon Prakash Padukone, who lives in Bengaluru.

Despite the condemnation, the row looks set to escalate.

The deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, has said his government will allow screening only after offending portions are edited out. His administration has also written to the Union information and broadcasting ministry, expressing apprehension of deterioration in law and order if the film was released. Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje had urged Union information and broadcasting minister Smriti Irani on Saturday to ensure the movie is not released without adequate changes. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has sent the film back to the producer and said the application form was “incomplete”.

Moreover, more fringe groups have issued threats to the film’s crew. A Rajput youth from Meerut has announced a Rs 1 crore bounty for beheading Padukone and Bhansali, and a Hindu group in Bareilly has announced an award of Rs 1 crore to anyone who put Padukone on fire. On Sunday, Haryana BJP’s media-in charge, Suraj Pal Amu, praised the Meerut man “We will reward the ones beheading them with Rs 10 crore, and also take care of their family’s needs,” he said. The BJP has ordered Amu to apologise publicly.