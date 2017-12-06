MP Congress lodges complaint over morphed image of Mahatma

The Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress on Wednesday lodged a police complaint over a morphed picture of Mahatma Gandhi in a photograph showing Rahul Gandhi filling nomination papers for the Congress president’s post.

The picture, circulated on social media by unidentified persons, insulted the father of nation and also showed senior Congress leaders in poor light, it said.

“We have petitioned the cyber cell of police against the people who morphed the picture,” state Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said.

As pictures of Rahul Gandhi filling nomination papers for the party president’s post with a Mahatma Gandhi’s photo in the background appeared in media, some unidentified persons doctored it to make Mahatma Gandhi look like a Mughal emperor, Chaturvedi said.

“This is an insult to Mahatma Gandhi. It was also aimed at showing our senior leaders in poor light,” he said.

Superintendent of police Shailendra Singh Chauhan of the cyber cell said police had received the complaint and would take appropriate action.