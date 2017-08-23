MP missing: Posters crop up over Sushma Swaraj’s absence in her constituency

Irked over external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj’s long absence from her parliamentary constituency, a section of people in Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh have put up posters declaring the Member of Parliament (MP) “missing”.

The posters with photographs of Swaraj can be seen at various locations in the city, which read “Gumshuda Saansad Ki Talash” (search for missing MP). These posters, which also list the problems in her constituency, are going viral on social media.

The posters read: “Farmers of Vidisha are dying, farmers of Vidisha are a harassed lot, traders of Vidisha are suffering, Vidisha’s youth are jobless, Vidisha’s public is upset and the MP is missing.”

The name of one Anand Pratap Singh appears at the bottom as the person to be contacted in case one gets any information about the “missing MP”.

“If you happen to meet Vidisha MP Sushma Swaraj anywhere, then please tell her that the people of Vidisha are feeling cheated due to her conduct (absence),” say the posters.

Reacting to the “missing notice”, BJP district unit chief Dinesh Soni said: “I don’t have any idea about the posters, but if it is so, this simply reflects the shallow mentality of the opponents. Sushmaji has had kidney transplant recently and was advised not to undertake too much travel. But even then she came to Bhopal and met the people from her constituency there.”