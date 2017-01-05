MP: Two men, including Congress worker, shot dead in Jabalpur

Two people, including a local Congress worker, were shot dead in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh late on Wednesday night.

Raju Mishra (46), a Congress leader who had contested the last civic election unsuccessfully, and a man with previous criminal record Ranjeet Punjabi (32) were shot when they were standing near a gymnasium late last night, said inspector Pratul Shrivastava of Kotwali police station.

Both were rushed to a private hospital. While Ranjeet was declared dead on arrival, Raju died during the treatment.

Ranjeet was released from jail recently, inspector Shrivastava said, adding that he had had a fight with gangsters Vijay and Ratan Yadav while in prison.

Police have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information about the culprits.

Some six to eight motorbike-riding people were involved in the attack, according per the preliminary probe.