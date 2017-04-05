Mulayam betrayed me, says Amar 

Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party heavyweight Amar Singh on Wednesday said the party’s patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav betrayed him politically and insisted that he no longer has political relations with his former boss.

Accompanied by former MP and expelled SP leader Jaya Prada, Singh offered prayers at Vindhyavasini temple in Vindhyachal. He also performed ‘Kanya Pujan’ and visited an old age home.

“Mulayam is playing Dhritrashtra. Wo putramoh me buri tarah jakade hai (He is obsessed with his son),” he told reporters.

He claimed that he followed each and every instructions of Mulayam. “I visited Lucknow, Delhi, Singapore and even went to London as per his wish,” he said perhaps referring to his visit to London when family feud in the SP was at its peak.

He also targeted Azam Khan, the SP’s Muslim face. “After celebration of Mulayam’s birthday at Rampur, Azam said that Dawood Ibrahim and Abu Salem funded the event. This was very unfortunate. Azam Khan is neither Hindu nor a Muslim. God knows what he is.”

He also took potshots at the Samajwadi Party for questioning the reliability of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

“If there is re-polling through ballot papers in the seats won by the SP-Congress combine (in Uttar Pradesh), they will lose most of them,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)