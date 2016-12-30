Mulayam should explain why he imposed Akhilesh on UP after 2012 election: BJP

The people of Uttar Pradesh have already “expelled” chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, and Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav should now answer as to why he “betrayed” the state by imposing his son after the 2012 polls, the BJP said soon after Akhilesh was expelled for six years from the party.

“Akhilesh Yadav has let down the people of Uttar Pradesh with the all-round failures of his government. He has not fulfilled any promise. People are feeling betrayed. Now Mulayam Singh Yadav has expelled him from the party. People have already expelled him due to his governance failures,” BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma said.

“Mualayam Singh Yadav should answer as to why he imposed his son on the state and betrayed it,” he said.

People had voted for the SP in 2012 as they were angry with the Mayawati government over poor law and order and development, but the SP too has let them down, he said.

Voters will not fall in this trap this time, Sharma said, claiming that they have made up their mind to vote for BJP.

“There is wave in our support,” he claimed.

BJP governments in various states have brought development and ensured double digit growth, he said.