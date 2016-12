Mulayam Singh appoints Prajapati as SP’s national secretary

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav appointed controversial Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati as the party’s national secretary on Sunday.

Prajapati has been appointed Samajwadi Party’s national secretary, a senior party leader said in Lucknow.

Prajapati is the cabinet minister holding the transport portfolio department in the Akhilesh Yadav government.

He was sacked by Akhilesh in September after complaints of corruption in the mining department, which was under his charge, but was again inducted a few days later.

Prajapati is considered close to Mulayam Singh Yadav.