 Mulayam Singh Yadav sacks CM Akhilesh Yadav from Samajwadi Party for 6 years | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 30, 2016-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Mulayam Singh Yadav sacks CM Akhilesh Yadav from Samajwadi Party for 6 years

topics Updated: Dec 30, 2016 19:39 IST
Highlight Story

tags

more from topics

Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<