Mumbai attack planner Lakhvi’s nephew killed in Kashmir: Police

A top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant, who police say was the nephew of 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, was killed in an encounter with security forces in north Kashmir on Thursday.

Abu Musaib, who was in his mid-twenties, was killed in a gunfight with the police and Indian Army personnel after they cordoned a village in Hajin area of Bandipora following a tip-off about the presence of militants in the area.

Police said a constable of the special operations group of police was injured in the firing by the militant. Musaib was killed in the retaliatory fire.

Jammu and Kashmir’s director general of police (DGP) told Hindustan Times their information suggested that Musaib was the nephew of Lakhvi. “Rest you will have to ask Lakhvi,” he said.

Officials said that Musaib was the divisional commander of LeT in Ganderbal-Hajin-Sumbal-Bandipora belt and was active in the area for the past three years.

Bandipora superintendent of police S Zulfikar said that Musaib revived militancy in Bandipora district, which had witnessed a relatively peaceful time since 2010.

“He revived LeT in the belt since 2014-15. He was the commander of the group in north Kashmir and was also in touch with LeT group of south Kashmir. Since 2015 there have been many militancy-related incidents in the area,” Zulfikar said.

The SP said that the militant commander was involved in the killing of an army man in 2015 besides snatching his rifle.

“He also was involved in an attack on a civilian in 2016. He also attacked and injured two army men in Hajin,” he said.