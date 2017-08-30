Mumbai reels under heavy rain, schools and colleges to remain closed, 61 children die at Gorakhpur in 72 hours: Top stories

Heavy rains paralyse life in Mumbai; At least three dead, waist-deep waters throw traffic out of gear

The monsoon dumped 300mm of torrential rain on India’s business capital Mumbai, causing waist-deep floods that paralysed the road and suburban train network, disrupted flights and left thousands of people stranded at workplaces, stations and in cars on Tuesday. According to ANI reports, two people died following a landslide in Vikhroli’s Surya Nagar. One person died and two were injured in a building collapse in Varsha Nagar. People scurried for cover and waded through waterlogged roads to get home, holding onto guardrails to avoid falling into manholes. The mayhem brought memories of a similar but bigger catastrophe in 2005 that killed more than 500 people. Read the story here.

Downpour to continue in Mumbai till Wednesday, schools and colleges to remain closed

All educational institutions in Mumbai will remain closed on Wednesday and officials have asked people to stay at home, in the wake of warnings from the weather department that heavy rains will continue till Wednesday afternoon. The weather bureau said the low pressure area, which caused Tuesday’s deluge, will shift towards Gujarat by Wednesday afternoon and subsequently move to the Arabian Sea. The state government announced a holiday for all educational institutions in Mumbai on Wednesday. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis asked people to stay at home unless there is an emergency. Read the story here.

Panic strikes Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College again, 61 children die in three days

Days after alleged disruption in oxygen supply resulted in deaths of over 30 children within 48 hours at Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College, 61 children died there in the last 72 hours, spreading panic in the hospital again. The latest deaths were due to various ailments, including encephalitis, health complexities in newborns, pneumonia, sepsis etc, whose patients have been flooding the hospital, leading to overcrowding. On August 27, 28 and 29, 61 deaths were recorded at the hospital — 11 in the encephalitis ward, 25 in neonatal intensive care unit (NNICU) and another 25 in the general pediatric ward. Read the story here.

Criminalising marital rape ‘may destabilise institution of marriage’: Centre tells Delhi HC

The Centre on Tuesday told the Delhi high court that criminalising marital rape “may destabilise the institution of marriage” and would become an easy tool for harassing husbands, a position slammed as retrograde by rights activists. Responding to a bunch of petitions seeking criminalisation of marital rape, the government said in an affidavit that the Supreme Court and high courts had already pointed to the misuse of Section 498A of Indian Penal Code (IPC) that prescribes punishment for husband for subjecting his wife to cruelty. In India, marital rape is not defined in any statute or law. Rights activists want it to be made a criminal offence, saying it forces women to suffer the worst form of sexual violence in their homes. Read the story here.

GST off to a bumper start, Rs 92,283 crore collected in July

India’s maiden GST revenue mop-up got off to a bumper start, with finance minister Arun Jaitley saying on Tuesday that taxes worth Rs 92,283 crore were collected in July from just 64.42% of the total taxpayer base. Tax collections for July, the first month when a unified Goods and Services Tax (GST) was implemented across the country in place of more than a dozen central and state levies like excise duty, service tax and VAT, are likely to further go up when all the tax payers file returns. The collections so far are in excess of the finance ministry’s internal estimate of Rs 91,000 crore. Read the story here.

Is there assurance that China will not try building road again in Doklam, asks Congress

As the BJP rejoiced the end of the Doklam standoff and hailed the Narendra Modi government’s diplomacy, a cautious Congress posed several questions for the ruling establishment. The principal opposition party has sought to know if there was any explicit or implicit assurance that the Chinese side will not resume the construction of roads in that area — the flashpoint of confrontation between the two neighbours. “The statements of both India and China don’t say anything on this. We wish to know if there is any assurance,” asked party leader Manish Tewari. Tewari also pointed out that the Indian statement speaks about “expeditious disengagement” and said from the two statements, it did not look like it will be mutual. Read the story here.

Shimla rape case: CBI arrests 8 Himachal cops over custodial death of accused

A top Himachal Pradesh police officer was among eight personnel arrested on Tuesday by the CBI which is investigating the custodial death of a Nepali labourer, a suspect in the rape and murder of a minor schoolgirl in Shimla. Inspector general Zahur Haidar Zaidi was leading the special investigation team looking into the rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in the Kotkhai area of Shimla in early July before the CBI took over the probe into the crime that shook the hill state and saw massive protests. “The accused were produced before the court on Tuesday and they have been remanded to police custody till September 4,” CBI spokesman Abhishek Dayal said. Read the story here.

Abdul Basit’s letter criticising Pakistan envoy to US emerges online

Pakistan’s former ambassador to India, Abdul Basit, has described the country’s envoy to the US, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, as the “worst foreign secretary ever” in a scathing letter that has been widely shared on social media. The letter listed several reasons why Chaudhry was “not made for the delicate profession of diplomacy”. Basit, who opted for early retirement and was replaced in New Delhi by Sohail Mahmood, has been silent on the letter since it began circulating on social media on Monday. Read the story here.

Shai Hope takes West Indies to historic win vs England, level series 1-1

The West Indies beat England by five wickets in the second Test at Headingley on Tuesday to level the three-match series at 1-1. Shai Hope scored an unbeaten 118 to guide the touring side to 322 for five in their second innings on the final day of the match. Hope became the first man to register hundreds in both innings of a first-class match at Headingley as West Indies closed in on a stunning victory in the second Test with England. This is the West Indies’ first win in England in 17 years. Hope top-scored with 147 runs in the Windies’ first-innings 427, putting on 246 for the fourth wicket with fellow centurion Kraigg Brathwaite. And the pair were at it again on Day five, adding 144 runs for the third wicket before Brathwaite (95) edged Moeen Ali to slip to leave the tourists on 197-3, 125 adrift of their victory target just before tea. Read the story here.

Window to past: Rare films from colonial India digitised in UK

A film with Calcutta in the title but shot in Varanasi, an early documentary by Bimal Roy and amateur footage of Mahatma Gandhi’s march after the Noakhali riots are among rare films digitised and released by the British Film Institute (BFI) for the UK-India year of Culture. Produced and presented in partnership with the British Council, the “India on Film: 1899-1947” collection includes the earliest known surviving film of India from 1899, Panorama Of Calcutta. The films and footage were donated to the BFI National Archive from a variety of sources. They include travelogues, newsreels, educational films, ethnographic documentaries, missionary films and a wealth of home movies, many of which have never been seen before. Read the story here.