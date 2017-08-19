Murder charges against Gurmeet Ram Rahim: Dera followers gather near Sirsa court complex

Thousands of Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) followers gathered outside the Sirsa court complex where DSS chief and self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was supposed to appear in connection to two murder cases.

The cases pertain to the murder of Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chattrapati and former DSS worker Ranjit Singh.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim did not appear in court, citing medical problems. The next hearing is scheduled for September 16. Dera followers, holding sticks, gathered in front of the court complex that is located in front of Sirsa police lines. Heavy police force deployment had been made to maintain law and order.

Haryana director general of police BS Sandhu also reached Sirsa and held a review meeting. Sandhu will address a press conference on Saturday evening.

Haryana Pradesh Veyopar Mandal president Bajrang Dass Garg addressed a press conference at Dera Sacha Sauda’s Sirsa headquarters and backed Dera Sacha Sauda. “Dera Sacha Sauda works for the society and is trying to eradicate the social evils. The Haryana Pradesh Veyopar Mandal is with Dera Sacha Sauda,” Garg said.