Murder of three kids in Panchkula: Father’s affair angle under scanner

A day after the bodies of three children from Kurukshetra district were found in a jungle in Morni village near Panchkula, and their father was suspected to be the plotter, his alleged role remains to be established. Their uncle Jagdeep Singh (26), a college student, is the alleged murderer.

While initially it was alleged that Jagdeep was asked to do it by the kids’ father, photographer Sonu Malik, “who wanted to get rid of them before marrying a woman with whom he had an extra-marital affair”, the police are yet to arrest him and are only questioning him.

The bodies of Sameer, 11; Simran, 8; and Samar, 3, were found in Morni that is nearly 110 kilometers away from their village Sarsa in Pehowa subdivision. It is alleged that the paternal uncle, Jagdeep, who too is married and has a three-year-old child, used a country-made pistol when he committed the murders on Sunday. Jagdeep has been sent to six-day police remand by a local court in their native Kurukshetra district.

Abhishek Garg, superintendent of police (SP), Kurukshetra, said, “We are yet to arrest Sonu Malik as he is denying all the allegations levelled against him. We are verifying the story as told by Jagdeep Malik.”

It was the kids’ grandfather Jeeta Malik who had said that Sonu had an affair with a woman from Himachal Pradesh.

“We are trying to ascertain the identity of that woman as well,” the SP added. He chose not to answer when asked if both brothers — Sonu and Jagdeep — were in contact when Jagdeep had left for Morni to allegedly kill the kids after promising them a joyride.

Police have confiscated the Maruti Swift car but the pistol allegedly used in the crime remains to be found. Jagdeep was arrested on Monday night, hours after he even joined a search for the “missing” kids. Police said they suspected the uncle and father after finding some clues, and Jagdeep led cops to the bodies.

They saw their death

The three children were shot in the front of the head at point-blank range, said the post-mortem reports that came out on Wednesday. Sameer’s post-mortem of was done hours after the bodies were found on Tuesday morning, while the others’ was done on Wednesday. By 5pm, the reports were with the police.

In case of Sameer, the men who performed the post-mortems said, “There was a small hole in the forehead and bigger one behind the head. It means the bullet was shot from the front.” Simran’s post-mortem report said she was shot at the point where the right eye and the nasal line meet. “A circular wound present on forehead, near hairline, 3-5 cm above middle of right eyebrow,” read Samar’s post-mortem report.

Recce and mobile link

Jagdeep had come to Morni on Saturday as well to do a recce and then came on Sunday with the kids — whom he got to sit in his car for a “joyride” — and killed them, police said. He went back to his village and, with their father Sonu who is also a suspect, joined a search for the “missing” kids. Police said they nabbed the two after finding some clues, and Jagdeep led cops to the bodies.

Those clues stemmed from the mobile numbers. The signal tower locations revealed that Jagdeep was in Morni on Saturday and the first half of Sunday, though Sonu was at his shop in Kaithal on both days.