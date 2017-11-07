Murthal ‘gangrapes’: HC seeks call records of then IG, DIG and SP

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday asked the Haryana government to provide call, phone location details of the then inspector general of police (IGP), deputy inspector general of police (DIG), superintendent of police (SP) of Sonepat area and local station house officer (SHO) of Murthal for the period between February 19, 2016 and February 22, 2016 in connection with the alleged Murthal gangrapes.

The court also sought statements of 573 persons recorded by the Haryana Police along with case diaries (which records investigation proceedings everyday) on the next date of hearing on November 22.

The CBI on Monday submitted a status report on nine FIRs it registered on the breach in Munak canal and vandalism and arson at house and other properties of state’s finance minister, Captain Abhimanyu, during quota violence.

The order was passed by high court bench of justice AK Mittal and justice Amit Rawal during the resumed hearing of a suo motu petition initiated immediately after reports on alleged incidents occurred to have been reported on the intervening night of February 21 and February 22 during the Jat quota violence in Murthal.

The order was passed following submissions from a friend of the court (amicus curiae), senior advocate Anupam Gupta, who told the court that half an hour after the ‘rapes’ took place, senior officers showed up at Sukhdev Dhaba, an eatery on the Delhi- Chandigarh highway, and escorted victims to Delhi border.

Gupta, however, did not name the officials, but alleged that senior officials escorted the victims to ‘hush up the matter’. He also apprised court that nine status reports had been filed by SIT appointed by Haryana, however, only two reports have been provided to him. “According to them, there is nothing in the case. But let me also examine. Why they do not want me to examine,” he asked, amidst protest from state’s advocate general BR Mahajan on Gupta’s submissions.

State completes probe in Murthal ‘rapes’

Mahajan told the high court that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by inspector general of police Mamta Singh has completed the probe in alleged rapes and within next two weeks, the state will submit a report to the high court.

Mahajan also told the court that all statements sought by Gupta could be shared with him once challan is filed in the court. Earlier, court had wanted to know from Gupta as to what should be done in a scenario when victims are not coming forward.

However, Gupta termed the probe ‘shoddy’ and said if the case is transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation, ‘truth’ will come out.

CBI submits status report on quota violence

The CBI on Monday submitted a status report on nine FIRs it registered on the breach in Munak canal and vandalism and arson at house and other properties of state’s finance minister, Captain Abhimanyu, during quota violence. Since reports were shared in a sealed cover, the contents are unknown. The pro-Jat quota violence of February 2016 had paralysed state’s functioning and widespread vandalism of public as well as private properties was reported in at least eight districts. The police registered 2,100 FIRs for violence.