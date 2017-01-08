Muslim clerics slam Sakshi Maharaj for population boom remark, seek EC action

Muslim clerics on Saturday condemned BJP MP, Sakshi Maharaj for blaming their community for population boom in the country and asked the election commission to act tough on him.

Maintaining that Sakshi’s statement was aimed at polarising voters ahead of elections, the clerics alleged that the controversial comments were made with the consent of the BJP leadership. However, the party has distanced itself from the remarks, clarifying that it did not share his opinion.

Haji Mohammad Salees, general secretary of Sunni Ulema Council, said the BJP MP speaks of Muslims having four wives and 40 children but does not discuss the wrong practices followed by members of his community.

“He believes in spreading hatred but doesn’t study facts,” Salees said, quoting a survey that highlighted the social malaise among the other community.

Shahr Qazi Alam Raza Noori said Sakshi had violated the Supreme Court decision which bars use of religion and caste to seek votes. Noori said the Supreme Court and election commission should take cognisance of his statement and initiate action against him.

Maharaj is no stranger to such controversies. He triggered outrage in 2015 after urging all Hindu women to give birth to at least four children to increase the Hindu population and counter rising Muslim numbers. The BJP MP is among those leaders whom the party had advised to exercise restraint and caution while speaking in public.