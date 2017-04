A BJP leader was shot dead by three unidentified bike borne assailants in Khatoli town of Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday morning, police said.

Raja Balmiki, former Khatoli city BJP general secretary, was shot dead by the assailants at his shop on Wednesday, SHO KP Singh said.

People protesting against the murder blocked the Delhi-Dehradun national highway at Khatoli.

The security has been tightened in the area, the SHO said.