Muzaffarnagar: Teen critical after suicide attempt over sexual harassment

A 16-year-old girl set herself ablaze at her home in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by two youths who blackmailed her by threatening to upload the video of the act, police said on Friday.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in a serious condition after the incident last night. The girl, who is a class-12 student, was sexually assaulted in a hotel on June 18 by the two accused - Akash and Subham - who purportedly blackmailed her with the video of the crime, a police officer said.

Unable to take the ordeal, the girl allegedly set herself ablaze, police said.

A case has been registered against the accused, who are absconding, for sexual assault and abetting suicide, along with relevant sections of the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act), the officer added.