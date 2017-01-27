Mystery shrouds Russian’s death at Thiruvananthapuram airport

Police are still trying to unravel the mystery of a Russian’s death in the security hold area of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

Speaking to IANS on Friday, a police official said the incident occurred around 11.35pm on Thursday when 30-year-old Dani apparently jumped to his death.

A senior Air India official told IANS that Dani was booked on the airline’s flight to Mumbai, which was scheduled to depart at 8.10pm, but got delayed.

However, what exactly triggered the incident was not clear to the official yet.

The flight official said that the incident occurred after the passengers had completed their security check and were waiting in the security hold area.

Describing Dani’s fall, a person in the know of things said: “The Russian man was seen walking up and down in the security area and performing yoga. Being Republic Day, there should have been more security.”

“Moreover, whenever there is any one behaving in such a manner, it’s quite natural for security officials present or watching on the CCTV to act, which did not happen,” he added.

After behaving in a restless manner for a long time Dani suddenly climbed on to the railings and then reportedly jumped, he said.

He fell near the customs area located on the ground floor. Although he was rushed to a hospital, he was declared dead.

“This is a serious security breach as the incident took place in the highly secured zone when the entire place is expected to be covered by close circuit cameras,” a source said.

The Kerala police has now got in touch with the Russian Consulate.

The body has been kept at the state-run-Medical College hospital, the police added.