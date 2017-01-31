Mysuru cop bleeds to death after accident even as onlookers click photos

A 38-year-old police officer died due to lack of timely medical attention after a road accident in Mysuru, Karnataka, as onlookers busied themselves clicking pictures of the scene.

In the incident caught on camera, the officer was seen bleeding with agonizing pain for about 30 minutes in his mangled jeep, even as scores of bystanders at the accident site clicked pictures. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital by the authorities.

The incident occurred on Saturday near Alanahalli on Mysuru-T Narasipura road here, when inspector Mahesh Kumar of the district crime branch along with his driver Lakshman (32) were on their way to Suttur in their official jeep.

While Lakshman died on the spot, Mahesh succumbed to his injuries soon after he was rushed to the hospital.

Video footage of the scene soon after the accident is being circulated since then.

Lamenting that a life had been lost despite awareness programmes about timely help to accident victims, officials said a case has been registered about the incident where the jeep and state transport bus collided head-on.