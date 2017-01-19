Nagaland state govt departments are funding militants, claims NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has claimed to have been unearthed an alleged nexus between some government departments in Nagaland and insurgents in which money was being routed to the banned groups.

The probe agency is conducting an inquiry into the alleged routing of funds to the militants groups active in Nagaland, a senior NIA official said here on Thursday.

The NIA has recovered incriminating documents during the searches carried out on Wednesday in various premises allegedly pointing the role of some state government officials for transferring the money, he said.

Preliminary investigation has found that the money was being illegally channelled from state government departments to the banned organisations like NSCN (K) and NDFB, the official said.

The money was also being allegedly routed to Naga National Council, a group active in Nagaland, he said.

Over 12 state government departments -- including tourism, rural department, industry and commerce, urban development, public works department and Directorate of Information and Public Relations -- are under the NIA scanner for allegedly transferring the state’s money to the militants groups, the official said.

The NIA will soon question certain Nagaland government officials to ascertain their involvement in the alleged militants funding from the state’s fund, he said.