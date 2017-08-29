Nagpur-Mumbai Duranto Express derails, injuries reported; rescue ops on

Five coaches and the engine of Nagpur-Mumbai Duranto Express derailed in Maharashtra’s Titwala on Tuesday morning, news agency ANI reported.

Initial reports suggested that some passengers sustained injuries. A rescue team was rushed from Kalyan.

The incident comes at a time when the Indian Railways is reeling due to a series of tragedies.

#WATCH: Five coaches & engine of Nagpur Mumbai Duronto Express derailed near Titwala in Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/9u0adLF1rG — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017

On August 19, more than 20 people had died after 13 coaches of the Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district.

Five days later, more than 70 people were injured as 10 coaches of the Kaifiyat Express bound for New Delhi jumped tracks after colliding with a dumper truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya.

In a shake-up following the accidents, Railway Board chairman AK Mittal resigned and Air India chief managing director Ashwani Lohani took his place.

Railway minister Suresh Prabhu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and offered to resign. The PM asked him to wait.