Nagrota terrorist attack: Intel shows 3 Jaish fidayeen crossed over LoC

A month after the terrorist attack near the 16 Corps headquarters in Nagrota near Jammu, intelligence agencies have indicated that the three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) fidayeen had infiltrated the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector the night before and carried out the November 29 strike with local help. Seven Indian Army personnel, including two officers, died in the attack.

Investigators have not been able to identify the terrorists as they were neither carrying mobile phones nor global positioning system (GPS) devices. They have an eyewitness account, however, of three persons in police uniforms crossing over the LoC in Poonch the night before. Intelligence agencies suspect that the attackers were taken to their target by local supporters of the Pakistan-based terror group in a vehicle. Efforts are on to identify local JeM supporters.

“There is no link-up between the tunnel found by BSF near International Border in Samba sector the day after attack and the Nagrota attackers….The attackers have been identified belonging to JeM on the basis of pamphlets recovered from the bodies,” said a senior official.

Even though the LoC infiltration has gone down with the onset of winter, 2016 recorded a three- fold increase in Pakistani intruders in Jammu and Kashmir as compared to the past years. There has been no firing on the LoC or the border after new Pakistani chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa took over from Raheel Sharif on November 29.

“Even though there is less snow on high mountain passes astride the LoC, not many terrorists are waiting to infiltrate due to severe cold,” said a senior official.

Although Indian security forces are maintaining an alert posture on the LoC, New Delhi is diplomatically playing a patient game, waiting for Pakistan to cease terrorism from across the border as a precursor to any bilateral dialogue. While the new Russia-China-Pakistan group on Afghanistan is a matter of concern to India, it is also worried over the beginning of Chinese construction activity in Occupied Kashmir as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).