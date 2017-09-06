PM Modi in Myanmar LIVE: ‘We are not reforming, but transforming India’

With the issue of Rohingya Muslims stalking both the countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India shared Myanmar’s concerns over the situation in Rakhine state and the loss of lives of security personnel and innocent people in the violence blamed on insurgents from the minority community.

After talks with Myanmar’s state Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Modi hoped that whether in the peace process or resolving a “specific problem”, all the stakeholders can work together to find a solution that will ensure peace, justice and dignity for all by respecting the unity and territorial integrity of Myanmar.

Narendra Modi addressed the Indian community in Yangon.

7.46pm: People to people ties are the strength of India-Myanmar relation, says Narendra Modi.

7.40pm: Our government has taken decisions on demonetisation and GST fearlessly: PM Modi.

7.36pm: We have not shied away from taking decisions that are tough. For us, the nation is bigger than politics, says Modi.

7.33pm: We are not merely reforming India but are transforming India. A new India is being built: PM Modi.

An India free from poverty, terrorism, corruption, communalism, casteism is being created, says Modi.

7.30pm: From the first day of my office welfare of Indian expats has been my government’s priority: PM Modi in Myanmar.

I am happy to know that many expats are contributing to developmental activities in India: PM Modi in Myanmar — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) September 6, 2017

7.20pm: This is the same land where Subhas Chandra Bose roared and said ‘Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhen azadi doonga’: PM Modi.

7.15pm: I am very happy to be here with you today. I am getting to witness a mini India in front of me, says Modi.

7.12pm: We share not only a border but also a lot of sentiments, says Modi.

7.10pm: PM Modi begins his address.

7pm: Indians cheering before PM Modi’s address at Thunwunna Stadium. Modi will begin his address shortly.