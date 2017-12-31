Narrow escape for Union minister Anupriya Patel as 4 vehicles of convoy collide

Union minister of state for health and family welfare Anupriya Patel had a narrow escape on Sunday when four vehicles of her convoy collided with each other at Ratyora turn in Koraon, 85 km from Allahabad.

Six people, including Patel, sustained minor injuries in the incident.

The incident took place when she was on her way to attend a condolence meeting at the house of a party worker PN Singh in Gajni gram sabha. The convoy comprised of 30 vehicles.

Around 1 pm, four vehicles of the convoy, including the one occupied by the minister, collided when the leading four-wheeler reportedly took a wrong turn.

“As the vehicles were travelling at a low speed, no one sustained serious injuries. Anupriya ji is safe and has sustained no injury barring a bump on her head. Five others have sustained bruises,” said national spokesman of Apna Dal Brajendra Singh.

The minister was scheduled to attend four programmes on Sunday including the inauguration of a road construction work near Durjanipur trisection in Mirzapur. She was to proceed to Gajni village to attend a condolence meeting.

Koraon police reached the site on getting information and helped the minister resume her journey.