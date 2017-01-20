Navy to display its submarines prowess in R-Day parade

The Indian navy will display the elite Marine commandos, submarines Kalvari and Khandheri, and war ship Chennai during the Republic Day Parade, showcasing its prowess in the high seas in form a tableau.

Apart from it, a model of P-81 Long time Maritime Patrol Aircraft, induction of which has greatly enhanced surveillance capability in high seas, will also be a part of navy’s tableau for the R-Day parade.

Since the submarine arm of the Indian navy is celebrating its Golden Jubliee this year, 2017 has been declared as the ‘Year of Submarines’ by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba.

So, models of Kalavari class INS Kalavari and INS Khandheri will be displayed during the Republic Day parade, along with mannequins of Marcos, the elite commando unit of the Navy.

Submarine INS Kalvari is likely to be commissioned into the service by March this year while the second submarine INS Khanderi, which was launched or undocked last week, is expected to be commissioned by December or early next year.

Over the past five decades, the submarine arm of the navy has been decorated with one Maha Veer Chakra and Two Veer Chakras.

The naval marching contingent of 144 young sailors would be led by Lt Cdr Aparna Nair as contingent commander and Lt Mandar Kulkarni and Lt Vasu Yadav as Platoon Commanders.