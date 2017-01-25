NCDRC asks Sahara Group housing company to pay Rs 1.11 crore to Indore couple

A Sahara Group company has been directed by the apex consumer body to refund Rs 1.11 crore for its failure to give possession of a bungalow in one of its housing projects near Indore to a home-buyer.

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) rejected the contention of Sahara India Commercial Corporation Ltd (SICCL) that it could not hand over the property to an Indore-based couple due to certain clearances having not been given to the company.

The consumer body, which also imposed a litigation cost of Rs 10,000 on the firm, said there was “no justification” for the “abnormal delay” of four years on the part of SICCL which had not delivered the bungalow to the couple since the expiry of the due date in 2011.

“Though a bald averment was made that there was delay in obtaining requisite clearances, there is no evidence to substantiate it. There is no evidence as to on which date the statutory clearances were applied and on which date, the same were granted.

“It is also not known what were the reasons for statutory clearances not being granted in time. If the delay in grant of statutory clearances occurred on account of deficiencies or short-comings on the part of respondents (SICCL and Sahara Prime City Ltd), it cannot take any advantage of such delays.

“Therefore, I find no justification for the abnormal delay of more than four years in completing the construction of the bungalow booked by the complainants,” NCDRC presiding member V K Jain said.