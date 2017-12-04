NCP’s Praful Patel demands renaming Vadodara airport after erstwhile ruler

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)leader Praful Patel questioned the Narendra Modi government on Monday as to why the Vadodara airport was not being named after Vadodara’s erstwhile ruler late Sayajirao Gaekwad.

Patel said the erstwhile ruler had established the world famous Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda and the Bank of Baroda in 1908.

He added that the ruler had also given an educational scholarship to Dalit icon BR Ambedkar.

The NCP leader said as civil aviation minister in the previous UPA government, he had introduced a bill to rename the airport after Sayajirao Gaekwad.

He claimed that the demand was close to the heart of the people of Vadodara.

Patel added that NCP chief Sharad Pawar would visit Gujarat on December 6 to campaign for party candidates.