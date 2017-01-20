NCPCR writes to UP chief secy on Etah school children death in accident

The apex body for child rights has issued a notice to UP government following a road accident in which 12 minor school children and their bus driver were killed and 35 kids injured when their vehicle collided with a lorry amid dense fog on Aliganj-Paliyali road near Etah.

National Commission of Protection of Child Rights has written to the UP Chief Secretary and District Magistrate of Etah recommending strict action against the school for flouting orders to keep all schools upto class VIII shut till tomorrow in view of inclement weather.

An FIR is being lodged against the school management and according to District Magistrate Shambhu Nath orders have been issued to cancel the recognition of the school whose manager and principal defied the district administration’s directives.

NCPCR has also asked the Chief Secretary to ensure implementation of SC direction on safe transportation of school children by all schools in the state to avoid any such incident in future.

