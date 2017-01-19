 ND Tiwari-Amit Shah meet sets off rumours; son Rohit Shekhar may get BJP ticket | india-news | Hindustan Times
ND Tiwari-Amit Shah meet sets off rumours; son Rohit Shekhar may get BJP ticket

india Updated: Jan 19, 2017 01:10 IST
Kumar Uttam
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP national oresident Amit Shah greets Rohit Shekhar, son of former Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader, Narayan Dutt Tiwari, as he joins the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

Uttarakhand Congress veteran Narayan Dutt Tiwari, 91, walked into the BJP headquarters on Wednesday, seeking an assembly ticket for his son.

The three-time chief minister of UP, who also headed a Congress government in the state between 2002 and 2007, met BJP chief Amit Shah, along with his son Rohit Shekhar and wife Ujjwala Tiwari. Rohit fought a protracted legal battle with Tiwari before the leader accepted him as his biological son.

The Tiwari family’s meeting with Shah triggered speculation that the Congressman has joined the BJP. Both sides remained non-committal till late evening.

No BJP leader agreed to comment on record about Tiwari joining the party.

“Rohit has joined the BJP. ND Tiwari has promised to support BJP,” a party leader said. Tiwari’s son said the family offered its support to the BJP.

Sources claimed Tiwari sought a BJP ticket for Rohit from Haldwani assembly constituency in Kumaon region of Uttarakhand.

The astute politician, who recently offered his support to Akhilesh Yadav, is considered Uttarakhand’s tallest Brahmin leader and the BJP is expecting his support to tilt the balance in its favour in Kumaon region, a stronghold of CM Harish Rawat.

Tiwari has long shared a turbulent relationship with Rawat and was marginalised in Congress after his unceremonious exit from the Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhavan following a sex scandal.

<