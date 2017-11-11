ND Tiwari continues to be on ventilator as his health remains critical

Former Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand chief minister Narayan Dutt Tiwari continued to be on ventilation at a private hospital in New Delhi on Saturday as there was no improvement in his health condition.

The 92-year-old politician was admitted to the Max Super Speciality Hospital in new Delhi on September 20 after he suffered a stroke.

“There is no change in his condition,” said a doctor, who is a part of the team treating him. “We are still trying to wean him off ventilator”

He was in the ICU till October 12 and then was moved to a private ward when his health improved. But he was again put back to the ICU on October 26 and a week later he was put on life-support.

He had also suffered a paralytic attack on the right side of his body.

On Thursday, there were rumours on social media that the veteran leader had passed away.

According to reports, Tiwari, who is fond of classical music, had stopped responding to people after being moved to the ICU, however, was responsive to ragas sung by his son and wife.

The veteran leader also served as the Minister for External Affairs in Rajiv Gandhi’s cabinet and as the governor of Andhra Pradesh. He is the only Indian to have served as chief minister for two states.

He is currently under the treatment of senior neurosurgeon J.D. Mukherjee and senior cardiologist Sumit Sethi.

He was governor of Andhra Pradesh from 2007 until 2009, when he was forced to resign following a sex scandal.