ND Tiwari’s condition stable, but not out of the woods yet: Doctors

The condition of Congress leader Narayan Dutt Tiwari has stabilised, although he is not completely out of danger yet, doctors treating him at a private hospital in New Delhi have said.

The 92-year-old politician – who has been the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh as well as Uttarakhand – was admitted to the Max Super Specialty Hospital after he suffered a stroke on September 20.

“Tiwari’s condition remains the same. He is still in the intensive care unit (ICU),” said a hospital official on the condition of anonymity.

A statement from the hospital said Tiwari was being closely monitored by a team of senior specialists from the neurology and cardiology departments.

The politician had been in the ICU until October 12, and was later moved to a private ward after his health improved. However, he was again admitted to the ICU on October 26.

A week later, he was placed on life-support. Doctors said he also suffered a paralytic attack on the right side of his body.

Reports said that though Tiwari had stopped acknowledging people after being moved to the ICU, he responded to ragas sung by his wife and son. The politician is fond of classical music.

Tiwari had served as the minister for external affairs in Rajiv Gandhi’s cabinet, and then as the governor of Andhra Pradesh. He is the only Indian to have served as the chief minister of two states.