NDA allies pat PM Modi’s back, say decisive leadership can provide stable govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic policies won an overwhelming endorsement from BJP allies, who insisted that only his leadership can provide a “stable government” needed for the “sustained development” of the country. This comes just two years ahead of the 2019 general election to the Lok Sabha, signalling a united NDA, and months ahead of the presidential election in July.

There was also a suggestion to scout for more allies for NDA, which currently has 32 members. The allies met here for the second time after Modi won power in 2014, and approved his pro-poor policies that helped the ruling alliance win states, such as UP, with a brute majority.

The meeting also passed a resolution affirming its faith in the “bold and decisive” leadership of Modi. It also spoke about the “clean government” that Modi provided in the last three years, the geographical and political expansion of NDA, and the pro-poor schemes initiated by the Centre. “The meeting discussed the recent assembly election results, which points out the popularity of NDA continues to strengthen,” finance minister Arun Jaitley said afterwards.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party supported the government’s economic policies but insisted more remains to be done. “We have to strengthen the NDA and this sustainability will come with a stable government, which can provide inclusive growth,” he said.

BJP president Amit Shah had a 20-minute meeting with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on the sidelines. The two parties – allies at the Centre – separately fought the 2014 assembly election in Maharashtra and the recent municipal corporation polls. “Sena is a valued and old ally. We keep meeting,” Jaitley said, dismissing speculation about the strained relationship between the two.

Sonia to host dinner for party leaders

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will host a dinner for party leaders and MPs on Tuesday. Gandhi, also chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), usually hosts a dinner for MPs during the budget session. The meeting will give party leaders an opportunity to discuss the current political situation in the country. It will be held in the Parliament House complex.