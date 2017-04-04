 Nearly 19,000 Kashmiri youth apply for Indian army recruitment | india-news | Hindustan Times
Nearly 19,000 Kashmiri youth apply for Indian army recruitment

india Updated: Apr 04, 2017 20:27 IST
Indian Army

Nearly 19,000 Kashmiri youth have applied for recruitment in the Indian army, a development that assumes major significance as the separatists have been asking the people of the Valley to oppose the force.(AFP File Photo)

A recruitment drive is being held at Haiderbeig in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and 18931 registrations have been received online from across the 10 districts of the Valley, Defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia told PTI here.

He said the registered candidates would be screened for their physical fitness, medical examination and documentation district-wise from Tuesday till April 12.

The common entrance examination of those candidates who pass the three stages of screening will be held on May 28.

Brig J S Samyal, Deputy Director General Recruiting (Punjab and J-K), who was present on the occasion today said the huge turnout for recruitment reflects the level of motivation and patriotism amongst the youth of Kashmir region.

He said more such rallies would be held to give greater opportunity to all aspirants of the state.

The rally is a step by the army to ameliorate the condition of unemployed youth of the Kashmir region, he said.

The large number of applications received assumes significance since the separatists have been asking the people of the Valley to oppose the army.

