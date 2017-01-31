Nearly 4000 medical students left in lurch as 32 private colleges fail MCI test

Nearly 4,000 medical students in 32 new private colleges might find their institutes disqualified as these have failed to pass standard checks.

These are among 34 colleges approved by a Supreme Court-appointed oversight committee in May 2016, but debarred by the country’s medical education regulator for failing to meet required standards.

Second Chance A government source said the health ministry was examining the latest MCI report and has heard the heads of institutions that have failed the inspection. It may ask for another inspection for colleges having minor deficiencies.

The ministry will send its remarks soon to the top court-appointed committee.

The committee, headed by retired judge RM Lodha, had overruled the Medical Council of India’s (MCI) decision with the condition that if these colleges fail another inspection, they cannot admit students for two years.

Subsequently these colleges admitted their first batch — 3,957 students — last summer. These students had cleared the national eligibility cum entrance test (NEET). Rules stipulate that these students — studying for their bachelors of medicine (MBBS) — should be shifted to other medical colleges if their institutes get disqualified. But experts feel such an effort will be challenging.

“You can’t stretch facilities to accommodate so many students in other approved colleges. This will hamper studies of the students,” said KK Aggarwal, national president of the Indian Medical Association.

“If the oversight committee accepts the MCI report, it will have to address the concerns of students admitted to these

colleges.”

The MCI and the oversight committee didn’t respond to requests for comments.

Trouble began for the students after the MCI conducted another round of inspection in those 34 colleges in November and December. Only two colleges — Maheshwara Medical College in Andhra Pradesh’s Chitkul, and Amaltas Institute of Medical Sciences at Dewas in Madhya Pradesh — met the regulator’s benchmark.

In most of the institutes, the MCI found shortage of faculty and resident doctors, locked intensive care units (ICU) and emergency wards, and vacant general wards.

Some of the colleges forged documents to show adequate faculty or lined up fake patients for MCI inspectors.

A Hindustan Times investigation had found similar shortfalls. Empty ICUs, no faculty, locked operation theatres, and under-construction departments and buildings awaiting students in many of the institutes approved by the oversight committee.

Meanwhile, Sudhir Giri, chairman of Venkateswara University that has failed to meet the MCI standard, said: “The MCI is biased and adamant on barring us for vested reasons.”