Nepal, India need to update ties, says deputy PM Mahara

Nepal and India need to “update” their ties to reflect the people-to-people relations at the government level, deputy Prime Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara said on Sunday.

Mahara, who also holds the foreign affairs portfolio, said the “age-old ties” at the government level might be “fluctuated” but the people-to-people ties cannot swing.

Speaking at an event here, he called for strengthening the bilateral ties.

He drew attention towards the changing perspective in the bilateral ties since the end of monarchy in Nepal in 2008. “Therefore, we need to update bilateral perspectives,” he said.

Mahara praised the Indian government for providing support to Nepal in various sectors including health, education, agriculture and infrastructure developmental.