 Nepal, India need to update ties, says deputy PM Mahara | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 03, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Nepal, India need to update ties, says deputy PM Mahara

The Nepal deputy Prime Minister said the age-old ties at the government level might be fluctuated but the people-to-people ties cannot swing.

india Updated: Sep 03, 2017 18:57 IST
External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj with Krishna Bahadur Mahara, Nepal’s deputy Prime Minister, prior to a meeting in New Delhi this year.
External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj with Krishna Bahadur Mahara, Nepal’s deputy Prime Minister, prior to a meeting in New Delhi this year.(PTI file)

Nepal and India need to “update” their ties to reflect the people-to-people relations at the government level, deputy Prime Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara said on Sunday.

Mahara, who also holds the foreign affairs portfolio, said the “age-old ties” at the government level might be “fluctuated” but the people-to-people ties cannot swing.

Speaking at an event here, he called for strengthening the bilateral ties.

He drew attention towards the changing perspective in the bilateral ties since the end of monarchy in Nepal in 2008. “Therefore, we need to update bilateral perspectives,” he said.

Mahara praised the Indian government for providing support to Nepal in various sectors including health, education, agriculture and infrastructure developmental.

more from india
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Partnered Content
Recommended for you