Nepal PM meets Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi; discusses bilateral issues

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Thursday met former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress President Sonia Gandhi and held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral issues and friendship between the two countries.

Sources said while Deuba expressed satisfaction over the ties and friendship with India, there was also in-depth discussion on the regional situation.

Senior Congress leaders Dr Karan Singh and Anand Sharma were also present during the meeting held at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Deuba is on a five-day official visit to India and has held bilateral discussions and delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House.

Modi also hosted a dinner in honour of Deuba.