Nepal PM meets Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi; discusses bilateral issues

india Updated: Aug 25, 2017 00:30 IST
Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in New Delhi on Thursday.
Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in New Delhi on Thursday.(AP)

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Thursday met former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress President Sonia Gandhi and held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral issues and friendship between the two countries.

Sources said while Deuba expressed satisfaction over the ties and friendship with India, there was also in-depth discussion on the regional situation.

Senior Congress leaders Dr Karan Singh and Anand Sharma were also present during the meeting held at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Deuba is on a five-day official visit to India and has held bilateral discussions and delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House.

Modi also hosted a dinner in honour of Deuba.

