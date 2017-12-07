Nephew kills warden of Patna Beur central jail on prison premises, commits suicide

A warden of Beur central jail in Patna was shot dead allegedly by his nephew on the premises of the high security prison on Thursday morning.

Police said assailant Vishal Kumar Singh, 21, committed suicide by shooting himself dead after killing his maternal uncle Santosh Kumar, 40, on the residential premises of the jail.

The slain warden was at present posted at the state home secretary’s office in the state capital on deputation.

City superintendent of police (Patna west) Rabinder Kumar said the incident took place at around 8am when Santosh Kumar returned home after dropping his daughter at a coaching centre.

“After a brief exchange of words, Singh took out a pistol and fired at his uncle from point blank range. Singh later shot himself dead,” the city SP added.

After the locals informed the police control room about the incident, a police team reached there and took them to Santosh Kumar and Singh to a hospital where doctor declared them brought dead. The loaded firearm, used in the incident, had been found to be unlicensed, the city SP said, adding that two empty cartridges were also recovered from the spot.

Rabinder Kumar told HT that the incident, prima facie, appeared to be the outcome of Singh’s illicit relation to which his uncle objected. “But this can only be confirmed after further investigation,” the city SP added.

Police sources said they were also inquiring how the USA-made weapon, procured illegally, reached the high security area.

Singh, a resident of Rania Talab area in rural Patna, was staying with Santosh Kumar and preparing for competitive examinations.

Family members of both the victims were not in a condition to give statements. “Once their statements are recorded, a case will be registered,” the police said.