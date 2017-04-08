New Delhi, Dhaka to jointly produce documentary on Bangladesh’s Liberation War

New Delhi and Dhaka have agreed to jointly produce a documentary film on the Liberation War of Bangladesh, that resulted in the country’s freedom from Pakistan.

“To mark the Golden Jubilee Year of Bangladesh’s independence in 2021, we have agreed to jointly produce a documentary film on the Liberation War of Bangladesh,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a joint press briefing on Saturday.

PM Modi also announced naming of a prominent road in New Delhi after Bangladesh’s founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, asserting that he was a dear friend of India and a towering leader.

The Park Street road of New Delhi will be renamed after Mujibur Rahman. The New Delhi Municipal Council approved its renaming a day before Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had arrived on a four-day visit to India.

The two neighbouring countries will also jointly produce a film on the life and works of Mujibur Rahman, fondly called Bangabandhu, which will be released on his birth centenary year in 2020.

“We have also agreed to jointly produce a film on the life and works of Bangabandhu which will be released on his birth centenary year in 2020,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi along with visiting Prime Minister Hasina released the Hindi translation of Bangbandhu’s ‘Unfinished Memoirs’.

“His life, struggle and contribution to the creation of Bangladesh will continue to inspire future generations,” he said.