 New militant outfit busted in Manipur | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 30, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

New militant outfit busted in Manipur

Acting on a tip-off, a search operation was launched by a joint team of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles troopers.

india Updated: Dec 30, 2017 17:11 IST
The Chingtam Liberation Army had kidnapped truck driver on Thursday night demanding a ransom of Rs 13 lakh.
The Chingtam Liberation Army had kidnapped truck driver on Thursday night demanding a ransom of Rs 13 lakh.(Reuters File Photo/ Representational)

A joint team of Manipur Police and 26 Assam Rifles troopers on Saturday busted a newly formed militant outfit and arrested three of its cadres.

Imphal East district Police Superintendent Kabib K said: “The Chingtam Liberation Army had kidnapped truck driver A. Akhikho on Thursday night demanding a ransom of Rs 13 lakh.”

Akhikho was kidnapped from Motbung in Senapati district triggering a highway blockade.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint team launched a search operation during which the driver was rescued, Kabib added.

A China-made 9 mm pistol, four mobile handsets and a scooter were recovered from the arrested cadres.

The highway blockade demanding Akhikho’s release was called off on Friday afternoon.

more from india
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you