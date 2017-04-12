 New non-bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya in foreign exchange violations case | india-news | Hindustan Times
New non-bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya in foreign exchange violations case

india Updated: Apr 12, 2017 13:12 IST
Vijay Mallya

An open ended non-bailable warrant was issued against beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya on Wednesday.(AFP File Photo)

A Delhi court on Wednesday issued an open ended non-bailable warrant against beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya in a case of allegedly evading summons in a Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) violation case.

Chief metropolitan magistrate Sumit Dass passed the order after the Enforcement Directorate submitted that non-bailable warrant issued on November 4 last year by the court has not been executed and it needs more time to do so.

An ‘open-ended NBW’ does not carry a time limit for execution unlike ‘NBW’.

The court, which put up the matter for next hearing on November 8, however, asked the agency to file a progress report in this regard within two months.

