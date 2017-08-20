New Sushil Modi expose: Lalu used power of attorney mode to acquire ‘ill-gotten’ land

Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, on Sunday, claimed RJD chief Lalu Prasad had made Ramashray Prasad Yadav chairman of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) in lieu of two plots of land in a prime location of the state capital.

Modi, who has been going hammer and tongs against the RJD chief and his family members for the past 135 days, accusing them of acquiring benami properties worth over Rs 1000 crore, alleged that Lalu Prasad also “grabbed” immovable assets by employing the ‘power of attorney’ mode.

For instance, the deputy CM claimed, the RJD president had helped Ramashray Yadav become chairman of the BPSC in return for two plots (roughly six katthas of land) in Vijay Vihar Co-operative near Saguna Mor in Patna district. As per the current market price, the cost of the land was more than Rs two crore, he added.

Explaining the modes operandi of acquiring the properties, Modi said first Lalu Prasad used one Mohammad Shamim and his wife Sofia Tabassum to purchase the said plots from the daughter and son of Ramashray Yadav, Seema Yadav and Sanjay Yadav, respectively, in 1993-94.

Then, on May 13, 2005, the plots were handed over to former chief minister and Lalu Prasad’s wife Rabri Devi through a power of attorney made out in her name. In return of the largess, Prasad made Mohammad Shamim member of the Bihar legislative council from Governor’s quota in 1998, said the BJP leader.

“Hence, Lalu obliged both Ramashray Yadav and Mohammad Shamim, for the property,” he alleged.

Quoting the document related to the power of attorney, the deputy CM said since Shamim and his wife had other engagements, they executed the “Power of Attorney” in favour of Rabri Devi to look after the land.

The document said Rabri Devi would execute, sign & present the documents before the registering authority anywhere and admit the execution thereof on behalf of the principals.

Through the power of attorney, Rabri Devi was entitled to “let out the dwelling unit to any tenant/ tenants, to enter into rent agreements, lease deeds, to receive and recover the rents, to issue receipt thereof , to eject the tenant/ tenants personally or through court of lay by serving legal notices, to replace him with other specific relief act of law under her own signature.”

Modi said by all accounts, Rabri Devi became the owner of the plots. “The former chief minister also mentioned the properties in her election affidavit,” he said, adding that this was an indication enough that Rabri Devi exercised full ownership over the property.

Modi wondered why, being a former chief minister, Rabri Devi agreed to become a caretaker of others’ property.

Recalling his earlier exposes, the deputy CM said in lieu of the largesse, the RJD president used to oblige people by way of seats in the legislature and parliament, ministership and other modes of pelf and power.

“The power of attorney mode was a novel way to acquire property,” he said, adding , “ may be, it is also beyond the imagination of the income tax department.”

Lalu Prasad, at a press conference here, said he would give a detailed rebuttal to Modi’s allegation, later.