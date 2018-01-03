NHRC notice to UP govt on ward boy performing doctor’s work

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over allegations that a ward boy was doing the work of a doctor and pharmacist at a government-run primary health centre (PHC) in Sarai Gopi area of Barabanki district.

Taking suo motu cognizance of local media reports, the NHRC has sought a detailed report from the state government in the matter within four weeks, a commission release said on Wednesday.

In the release, the NHRC deputy director said media reports mentioned that locals no longer visited the PHC as there were no facilities available there. The doctor posted at the centre visited it once a fortnight and the pharmacist mostly remained absent, according to the reports. The commission issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary, he said.

The commission observed that the contents of the news report highlighted the pathetic condition of the primary health centre. The negligence of public servants posed a grave threat to the lives of people coming for treatment at the health centre, it said. This was a case of gross violation of the right to life of innocent people, it added.

The news report carried on January 1 also mentioned that the primary health centre building was in a bad shape with creepers growing over its walls. Basic amenities like fans and lights were also missing, according to the news report.

The ward boy Arvind Srivastava reportedly denied the allegations. He said he only provided first-aid to the patients as the doctor was on leave due to a bereavement in her family. Chief medical officer (Barabanki) Dr Ramesh Chandra said he had come to know about the issue. If the allegations were found true, action would be taken against the doctor and the pharmacist, he added. The CMO also said he had ordered an inquiry into the matter.