NIA arrests arms supplier in Punjab RSS leader’s killing

The NIA on Tuesday arrested a Meerut resident for allegedly supplying a gun to the main accused in the killing of an RSS worker in Punjab in October, the agency said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) last month took over the probe into the killing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Ravinder Gosain.

Pahar Singh, 48, was arrested for supplying a country-made weapon to the main accused Hardeep Singh alias Shera, NIA said in a statement.

Another suspect in the case, Malook, managed to flee on Sunday when a joint team of NIA and the UP police had gone to arrest him from a Ghaziabad village. The villagers opened fire and pelted stones on the raiding party.

The NIA said their probe has revealed that Hardeep Singh had visited Meerut on three occasions during in the last two years to procure weapons to carry out the targeted killings of members of the RSS and other organisations.

“Around April or May this year, Hardeep Singh procured a .315 bore country made weapon from Pahar Singh at his house. This weapon was recovered and seized at the instance of Hardeep Singh subsequent to his arrest by Punjab police last month,” the NIA statement revealed.

Pahar Singh is also an accused in another case registered under the Arms Act in nearby Amroha district three months back. He will be produced before the Special NIA Court in Mohali on Wednesday.