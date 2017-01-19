NIA expands wings; gets offices in Jammu, Raipur

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), central counter-terrorism law enforcement agency in the country, has opened offices in Jammu and Raipur, aimed at expanding its footprint in sensitive areas.

While Jammu and Kashmir witnesses terrorist attacks, parts of Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states are facing left-wing extremism.

“The agency will shift to its new headquarters which is being constructed in full-swing in Central Government Offices (CGO) complex area here by August this year,” a senior NIA official said.

At present, the probe agency functions from a government building at New Delhi’s Jai Singh Road.

Two new branch offices have started functioning in Jammu and Raipur, he said.

Besides the NIA headquarters, it has eight branch offices including at Hyderabad, Guwahati, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai and Kolkata.